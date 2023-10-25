Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
On this episode of the Chris Smith Show on TNT Radio, I do my best to pull the discussion out of the myopic realm of “Hamas vs Israel” bottom up narratives to a more useful top-down perspective that identifies the role of Anglo-America intelligence operations shaping the entire toxic dynamic that is risking a global thermonuclear war.
Also discussed: US-Japan-South Korea war games off China's coast, the expansion of full spectrum dominance around China and Russia's perimeters, the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in all this, Turkey's decision to allow Sweden's entry into NATO and viable pathways towards solutions in the Middle East and beyond.
Who is Sparking a Religious War in the Middle East [The Chris Smith Show on TNT Radio]
Do you think the pro-Gaza supporters in the US and Europe won't join in?