Who Rules the SECRET Societies That Rule Our World? — Matt Ehret on Man in America

In this episode of Man in America, Matt was invited to discuss the study of history as a branch of science with a focus on epistemology and techniques of cognitive warfare stretching far back into ancient civilization and our more recent era. The essential tools of left vs right false dichotomizations used by oligarchical systems to keep slaves fighting and the imbalances of logic vs emotions cultivated in oligarchical cultural nets are all explored. These considerations are extremely important to understand how and why the French revolution failed where the American revolution succeeded and much more.

You can watch the video version of this interview here:

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

