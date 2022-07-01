Is Canada truly a sovereign nation, or just another chess piece in Britain's Great Game?

In this discussion with Global Research News Hour, I was invited to discuss the true story of the British North America Act of 1867 and the global dynamics of the US Civil War. This dense period of history saw a race between patriots and British deep state operatives who saw very different roles for Canada going into the 20th century. The role of Canada as a British-controlled wedge blocking US-Russian cooperation, confederate intelligence hub which ran a war against the Union from the North and much more is discussed.

Click below to listen to the program on Rumble

and Soundcloud here:

If you would like to read the full essay which drove this discussion (title: ‘The Imperial Myth of Canada’s National Policy’), click here.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress