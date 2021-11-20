Why is Ethiopia Targeted for Regime Change?

In this discussion with Ethiopia's Prime Media, I was asked to give my thoughts about the Washington-controlled regime change operations behind the Tigray People's Liberation Movement which has just launched a new project to topple Ethiopia's current government of Abiy Ahmed.

Without understanding Ethiopia's powerful role as a driver of African progress, its friendship with China's BRI and the only African nation to have never submitted to European colonialism, it is impossible to comprehend how this nation represents such a grave threat in the minds of Malthusian geopoliticians across the ‘Rules Based International Order’.

Other topics discussed during this interview: The causes for inflation across much of Africa and the middle east, the nature of anti-inflationary vs inflationary debt, how the energy crisis of Europe is being manipulated, the structure of economic warfare and the principles of real economic science.

