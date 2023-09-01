Most of us take time for granted, as if what our senses reveal to us about time is all one needs to know. Yet just about every esoteric tradition on Earth goes to great lengths to expand first our knowledge of, then our experience of time.

The Rising Tide Foundation will host Dr. Michael Clarage on Sunday September 3 at 2pm Eastern Time who will deliver a lecture approaching this topic from what classical and quantum physics teach about time, and hopefully our discussion can bring this closer to our individual lives.

Speaker Bio: Dr Michael Clarage received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1992, studying the biological and statistical behavior of proteins. Prior to that, he spent several years studying binary pulsars at the Arecibo radio telescope. He has given traveling lectures in the areas of fractional calculus, fractals, and chaotic systems as well as presented public talks on such topics as relativity and dimensions, transformation in supernova and metamorphosis in biology. Dr. Clarage is currently a scientist with the SAFIRE Project. He also maintains a blog on Substack which you can subscribe to here.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live presentation: