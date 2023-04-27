Last week, I had the great pleasure of hosting a Canadian Patriot Review Lecture featuring Dr Denis Rancourt who introduced the multifaceted fraud of modern medicine and the standards of "best practice" in Oncology and many other domains of diagnostics and treatment which are behind the greatest rates of un-necessary death of all known professions. A robust discussion on the corruption of academia and research is undertaken as well as the misuse of data sets and predictive models that have been applied to herd a confused and fearful society towards its own enslavement.

www.denisrancourt.ca

www.correlation-canada.org