Last week, I had the great pleasure of hosting a Canadian Patriot Review Lecture featuring Dr Denis Rancourt who introduced the multifaceted fraud of modern medicine and the standards of "best practice" in Oncology and many other domains of diagnostics and treatment which are behind the greatest rates of un-necessary death of all known professions. A robust discussion on the corruption of academia and research is undertaken as well as the misuse of data sets and predictive models that have been applied to herd a confused and fearful society towards its own enslavement.
They ran this Holocaust and they ran the last one. Benjamin Rush warned the Founders it would happen but they wouldn’t add an Amendment, which we need now to keep the WHO out of America.
Dr. Barbara Starwood, MD, out of Johns Hopkins, wrote a couple decades ago that almost a quarter million die every year from medical caused death. Famed “left the reservation” Pulitzer-nominated reporter Jon Rappoport’s interview with Starfield here: https://newswithviews.com/Rappoport/jon100.htm). That was then? Hardly In 2016, Johns Hopkins calculated over 250,000 patients died each year from medical errors, the third leading cause of death and again in July 2022, the National Institutes of Health concluded death from medical errors as high as 440,000 — and possibly even more because of lack of reporting.
In fact, Mercola reported June 17, 2022, that “according to a 2011 Health Grades report, the incidence rate of medical harm occurring in the U.S. is estimated to be over 40,000 harmful and/or lethal errors daily; in 2014 10.5% of American doctors admitted they’d made a major medical mistake in the last three months; and in 2016, Dr. Marty Makary published a report showing an estimated 250,000 Americans die from medical mistakes each year — about 1 in 10 patients — making it the third leading cause of death, right after cancer and heart disease.”
Starfield herself died of medical error, reported her husband, also a doctor: Her June 2011, death her husband attributed to the adverse effects of the blood thinner Plavix taken in combination with aspirin. However, her death certificate makes no mention of this possibility. In the August 2012 issue of Archives for Internal Medicine2 her husband, Dr. Neil A. Holtzman, writes, in part: "Writing in sorrow and anger, I express up front my potential conflict of interest in interpreting the facts surrounding the death of my wife, Dr. Barbara Starfield ... Because she died while swimming alone, an autopsy was required. The immediate cause of death was 'pool drowning,' but the underlying condition, 'cerebral hemorrhage,' stunned me ...Barbara started taking low-dose aspirin after coronary insufficiency had been diagnosed three years before her death, and clopidogrel bisulfate (Plavix) after her right main coronary artery had been stented six months after the diagnosis. She reported to the cardiologist that she bruised more easily while taking clopidogrel and bled longer following minor cuts. She had no personal or family history of bleeding tendency or hypertension. The autopsy findings and the official lack of feedback prompted me to call attention to deficiencies in medical care and clinical research in the United States reified by Barbara's death and how the deficiencies can be rectified. Ironically, Barbara had written about all of them."
Is Starfield alone? No. See Dr. James Lyons-Weiler who talks about the updated version of Starfield: The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health. Further proof with COVID-19": Surg Neurol Int. 2022;13:475, writing at https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-pharmaceutical-industry-is-dangerous?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=475124&post_id=91843718&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
“Since the beginning of COVID-19, we can list the following methods of information manipulation which have been used:
• falsified clinical trials and inaccessible data;
• fake or conflict-of-interest studies;
• concealment of vaccines’ short-term side effects and total lack of knowledge of the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccination;
• doubtful composition of vaccines;
• inadequate testing methods;
• governments and international organizations under conflicts of interest;
• bribed physicians;
• the denigration of renowned scientists;
• the banning of all alternative effective treatments;
• unscientific and liberticidal social methods;
• government use of behavior modification and social engineering techniques to impose confinements, masks, and vaccine acceptance;
• scientific censorship by the media
Similarly, Dr. Stephen Bezruchka, MD, in Does Healthcare Produce Health? writes “People die in their quest for medical care. The numbers of these deaths vary. In the 2015 issue of Best Hospitals from U.S. News & World Report, an article on patient safety disclosed that one analysis "put the number of preventable deaths alone each year at 440,000." In 2016, a study by surgeons at Johns Hopkins University presented medical error as the third leading cause of death in America. The New York Times reported in 1998 that over 100,000 people die each year from adverse drug reactions. Yet, media attention to the roughly 500,000 treatment-related deaths a year in the U.S. is scant.” The Covid malfeasance is not unique.
