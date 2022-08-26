A few months ago I had an amazingly refreshing discussion with Richard Grove and Tony Myers on Grand Theft World which can be watched here.

During the course of this program, we discussed matters of history, conspiracy studies, secret societies and modern politics. Most importantly however was a more enriching discussion of epistemology, creative reason and how the mind moves in the most natural manner possible when liberated from the conditions of empire.

Recently, Richard asked if I knew anyone in my network who would be interested in signing up for the 12 week Autonomy Course that he leads alongside a group of passionate teachers/students.

After having looked through the course outlines, methodology and philosophy of knowledge formation, I must say that I am more than a little impressed with the comprehensive system these gentlemen have put together.

Since there is no other resource more important or less appreciated than the mind, and since no power has greater value in times of uncertainty, confusion and crisis, I highly recommend taking the opportunity to try out Richard’s Autonomy program.