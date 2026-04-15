Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellyn Harris's avatar
Ellyn Harris
6h

Are you making any money yet?

Your ideas are academic, pedantic conjecture speculation, however Israel is in an existential fight to survive. So hope you’re at least monetizing the crap you put out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steven Berger's avatar
Steven Berger
5h

Because it will eventually justify the ‘need’ fta One World Government.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture