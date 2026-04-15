This week I spoke to Jeremy Nell (host of Jerm Warfare) about all things Greater Israel, and how this agenda ties into both the recent war on Iran, and broader effort to destroy the very thing which Zbigniew Brzezinski stated in 1997 would pose the only possible threat to his adored New World Order: That is, the unlikely but possible convergence of Russia, China and Iran into an alliance.

Since 1997, that very alliance did indeed form the bedrock of a growing multinational resistance movement to that imperial system which Zbigniew devoted hist life toward, and despite the fact that an evil version of an Orwellian perversion calling itself “Multipolarity” has been on the menu since Count Richard von Coudenhove Kalergi’s Pan Europa fascist movement of the 1920s, this healthier concept that set up the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and New Silk Road represent a very different world view.

It is also rooted in an entirely different civilizational current than the one which Coudenhove Kalergi, Orwell, the Club of Rome or Trilateral Commission represented in the 20th century.

This healthier multipolarity is rooted in the better civilization current that stretches not from the Pax Romana imperium project, but from the Pax Republica project laid out by Plato, advanced by Cicero, St Augustine, Charlemagne, and which set the stage for the Renaissance program that birthed the Golden Renaissance, American republic, Lincoln’s international alliance, McKinley’s continuation of that program and its revival under Franklin Roosevelt.

This healthier paradigm which also finds expression in ancient Silk Road revived stands in total opposition to the de-population, transhumanist agenda desired by Zbigniew’s Trilateral cabal… Which is why it must be destroyed.

That is what has been targetted for destruction through a multifaceted chaos agenda designed to set fire to the Eurasian heartland, wipe out vital energy and nutritional production required to sustain human life, supply chains, and transportation corridors needed by Russia and especially China.

Jeremy and I discussed these matters with a focus on the origins and future of Greater Israel.

Lastly, as a disclaimer: The recording software used for this show appears to have glitched out causing our voices to overlap on several occasions throughout the interview. It is a bit annoying and I apologize for the inconvenience on this matter.

Enjoy the program:

Or watch on Rumble here , Odyssee here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here). T

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt