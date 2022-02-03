Since the upcoming African Union Summit taking place in Ethiopia from February 5-6 will feature several major themes touching upon the need to revive a genuine Pan Africanism to achieve the Africa 2063 Goals, and since few people are aware of the essentials of African history and politics, I thought it useful to send out a few items to serve as primers to Pan Africanism and its strategic relevance today.

The first item is the interview I delivered this week to Ethiopian State News Agency (ENA) entitled “Revitalize Pan-Africanism to Realize Critical AU Aspirations: American University Senior Fellow”.

The second is a recent CGTN article written by my friend Lawrence Freeman called ‘Africa's 'poverty trap' more dangerous than so-called debt trap’

The third item is an RTF lectured delivered by another good friend Nicholas Jones titled ‘The Dream of an African Renaissance: Cheikh Anta Diop’s Vision’

And finally, to round out today’s newsletter, I encourage you to study the following brilliant lecture by PD Lawton for the Rising Tide Foundation: ‘Who Benefits from Africa's Poverty? How an Oligarchy Kept a Continent Underdeveloped since the 1970s’