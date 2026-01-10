Does the acceleration to control Venezuela, and Trump's announcement of a $1.5 trillion dollar defense bill for 2027, change how we should think about Greenland's position in the emerging Technate?

Is this part of an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese missile shield in the arctic and space? Can Europe do anything to stop this?

These questions are addressed in this episode of Russia Today.

