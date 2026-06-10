Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
11h

Matt, have a look at Viktor Bron's substack and read the surprising

'Source Truth' conclusions that he has reached after many years of deep research👀🥹.

An interview with him may prove to be a rather dedtabilising experience😳.

Bonne continuation,

CJY

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