With the re-installation of the Albert Pike statue in the heart of Washington D.C., an ominous pall has been cast above the nation which symbolizes a darkness too few have been willing to understand, let alone combat over the past century.

As Anton Chaitkin outlined in his recent article, Put Away the Pike Statue – Redeem the USA, the statue of Scottish Rite occultist, Golden Circle leader and KKK co-founder Albert Pike was erected in 1902 in the wake of President McKinley’s assassination and serves as a trophy outlining a mandate for the USA that perverted the entirety of the 20th century.

In this Canadian Patriot Review documentary produced by Jason Dahl, narrated by Matt Ehret and based on the work of Cynthia Chung, you will be introduced to the ancient origins of the occult societies that penetrated the heart of America’s intelligence agencies after the murder of William McKinley in 1901.

This journey will take you into the heart of ancient occult societies that managed wars, financial and cultural policies over two millenia ago. You will learn of the underlying methodology of manipulation used to induce foolish kings and generals into self destruction during the days of the Persian Empire which continue to be used to this very day.

With this overview, you will be introduced to 1) the British roots of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry founded in 1801 by British grand strategists in South Carolina, 2) a figure named Albert Pike who led in the largest expansion of this foreign agency within the USA after Lincoln’s victory in 1865 and 3) the “seat of government” which 33rd degree FBI director J. Edgar Hoover managed in the USA during the course of eight presidencies.

This dark history is contrasted to the courageous efforts of men who devoted their lives resisting the growth of this occult agency including President Franklin Roosevelt, Senator Thomas J Walsh, Congressman Hale Boggs, Attorney General of New Orleans Jim Garrison, Martin Luther King Jr, Bobby Kennedy and his brother John F Kennedy.

This documentary was based on the essay “ The Origins of America’s Secret Police ” which features the full film by clicking the link below:

Follow our various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support the work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.