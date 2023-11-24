In this episode of World on Edge with the fantastic Russian geopolitical analyst Levan Gudadze, I was invited to talk about the middle east, why the David Ben Gurion Canal is not being planned, the offshore gas off the coast of Gaza, the degenerating situation in Ukraine, Argentina’s slide into stupidity, the legacy of Nazism in South America and the likelihood of war between the Trans Atlanticists vs the BRICS+ alliance.

