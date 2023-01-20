Worldviews 2- With John Helmer, Matt Ehret and Michael Werbowski [Jan 18 2023]
In this edition of Worldviews, John Helmer and I join host Michael Werbowski for a political overview of world events with a look to Brazil, the meeting of the heads of state of Mexico, Canada and USA, developments in Ukraine, evidence of German and French resistance to the plunge into WW3, Anglo-Japanese sabre-rattling and finally a word about Harry and Meghan living trainwreck.
