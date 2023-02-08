Worldviews 3- With John Helmer, Matt Ehret and Michael Werbowski (Feb. 8, 2022)
In this episode of Worldviews, host Michael Werbowski talks with John Helmer and I about the strategic world situation with a deep dive into the absurd dynamics surrounding the Chinese spy balloon fiasco, the military build up around China, the west's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the politics of earthquake forecasting and breaking developments in Russia, Ukraine and Germany
That was a stellar discussion. Gobsmacked here. Lots to chew on. Thank you!