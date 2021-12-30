Year in Review: Truth Jihad Radio with Kevin Barrett and Matthew Ehret

During this 2021 end-of-year edition of Truth Jihad Radio, I was invited to talk with host Kevin Barrett about several defining geopolitical topics that are shaping the contours of the new year.

The topics addressed in this segment include: 1) the new reality shaping southwest Asia defined by Iran's leading role in the multipolar alliance, 2) the growing influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, 3) emerging Russian, Chinese- Iranian naval drills, 4) the importance of Putin's newly declared red lines and 5) the impending breakdown of the western banking system.

