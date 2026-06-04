Black Magicians, Theosophists, Necromancers, Grail myths, Israel’s Templar origins, UFO cults, Aryan Venusian cosmic beings, Wall Street and London financiers, Gnostic orders, NATO secret armies, Maltese Knights, Kabbalists, Protocol forgeries, Odin cults and Green Berets.

If you don’t know why the SS were run by a secret order of black magicians carrying out rituals in Wewelsburg Castle, and if you don’t know why a pro-Hitler mythos is gaining in popularity across the world right now, then you need to read this new 200 page special report which features ground breaking contributions from Cynthia Chung, Mike King, and Uwe Alschner.

Get it as a PDF on Gumroad here, or in paperback, premium hardcover or Kindle on Amazon here:

Also, don’t forget to watch our upcoming film (which will be released on Saturday June 6 on Substack)… check out the 6 minute teaser on Bitchute to whet your appetite: