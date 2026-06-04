Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Nuno Senra's avatar
Nuno Senra
8h

I love this study books i have read Cinthya Chung's book about the empire which the black sun never set, and matt ehret's mystery cults revenge all 3 volumes now i ordered this new book, black sun rising: esoteric nazism past and present. Good job with this kind of historic themes, i love it. Congratulations. I follow your social networks for updates.

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Kimberley Harper's avatar
Kimberley Harper
14h

Just ordered - can't wait to read this!!

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