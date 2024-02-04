“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary-wise; what it is it wouldn’t be, and what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?”

-Alice, Through the Looking Glass

At this point in the story, a policy of contradictory messaging which remains consistent over the ensuing 70 years takes over all public relations and government narratives on UFOs.

While Project Grudge, and Project Sign officially denied the existence of alien encounters, even threatening a $10,000 fine on military personnel reporting their sightings to the press… another simultaneous policy promoting ET narratives began to occur.

In an April 1952 edition of Henry Luce’s Life Magazine titled ‘Have We Visitors from Space’? an official message from the highest offices of the US Air Force was delivered to a credulous American audience saying:

1. Disks, cylinders and similar objects of geometrical form, luminous quality and solid nature for several years have been, and may be now, actually present in the atmosphere of the earth.

2. Globes of green fire also, of a brightness more intense than the full moon’s, have frequently passed through the skies.

3. These objects cannot be explained by present science as natural phenomena — but solely as artificial devices, created and operated by a high intelligence.

4. Finally, no power plant known or projected on earth could account for the performance of these devices.”

One must wonder how the Air Force’s policy of publicizing ‘artificial devices, operated by a high intelligence… not made from this earth’ existed on the one hand while fanatically surpressing all discussion of UFOs on the other hand? Could it be that these apparently contradictory policies were simply two sides of one psychological warfare experiment on the minds of Americans?

In 1952, CIA director Walter Bedell Smith wrote to the director of the Psychology Strategy Board of the CIA saying:

“I am today transmitting to the National Security Council a proposal in which it is concluded that the problems associated with unidentified flying objects appear to have implications for psychological warfare as well as for intelligence and operations. I suggest that we discuss at an early board meeting the possible offensive and defensive utilization of these phenomena for psychological warfare purposes.”

The population, and un-vetted military officials were clearly seeing something in the skies of America and Britain, but instead of shutting down the conversation as had been done under Project Sign or Project Grudge, a new tool was created to nurture a new folklore made for the scientific age with profound geopolitical consequences. The value for psychological warfare was immense.

It was here that the CIA entered the scene with the launch of the ‘Robertson Panel’ in order to begin to influence the narrative on flying saucer phenomena.

The Robertson Panel was created under the chairmanship of a quantum mechanist named Howard P Robertson. During the war Robertson was technical consultant to the Secretary of War, the OSRD Liaison Officer in London, and the Chief of the Scientific Intelligence Advisory Section at Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force. After the war, he became a classified CIA employee at the Weapons System Evaluation Group in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Weapons System Evaluation Group in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and scientific advisor in 1954 and 1955 to the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

Howard P Robertson

From the start, the Robertson Panel was overseen by an astrophysicist who had worked on the Manhattan Project named Joseph Allen Hynek who had also acted as scientific advisor on the earlier Projects Sign and Grudge. As outlined in Jacques Vallee’s writings, Hynek had become a devotee of Manly P. Hall and the occult at an early age, and even organized his own “invisible college” modelled on the Rosicrucian occult society of Cambridge that attempted to mystify and control science three centuries earlier. As we will come to see in part 3, Hynek and Vallee would go on to play a dominant role in the cultivation of the new UFO folklore during the next 40 years.

The Robertson Panel officially recommended that the Air Force begin to train all personnel to report on UFO sightings and also concluded that civilian UFO groups be monitored ‘Because of their potentially great influence on mass thinking if widespread sightings should occur. Their apparent irresponsibility and the possible use of such groups for subversive purposes should be kept in mind’.

In the final report written by panel member Fred C. Durant, it was noted that Robertson noted that a discovery of extra-terrestrial artifacts “would be of immediate and great concern to not only the U.S. but all countries. (Nothing like a common threat to unite peoples!)”

Some of the most influential UFO research groups which began to be influenced by the CIA in the coming years included the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO) and the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP).

This aspect of monitoring of civilian UFO groups is useful for the same reason that Gallup polling are useful for managing democratically organized systems under cybernetics management. Namely: 1) Social engineers can better receive feedback of the research being done by independent truth seekers who are looking at classified military programs, and 2) Those social engineers can in turn, influence those groups by inserting messages and information to misdirect them towards desired conclusions.

Before analyzing some specific case studies of how Anglo-American intelligence operations have manipulated UFO research groups, let’s look at a few concrete examples of CIA spooks inserted into one of these groups.

Spooks for UFO Truth: National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP).

Founded in 1956, The National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP) would be influenced by countless CIA spooks over the years which played a major role as both a passive and active controller of “feedback loops” to and from the UFO research community. Among those spooks of greatest interest in managing this influential organization, we find former CIA director Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter who sat on its board of Directors, CIA contractor Joseph Allen Hynek who served as NICAP consultant and Psychological Warfare Specialist at the CIA’s Office for Policy Coordination William Bryan III.

On August 7, 1966, the Sunday Star ran a special edition under the heading “Flying Saucers Again: Do You Believe in Them?” saying:

“Joseph Bryan III (Colonel, USAF, Retired), former Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force (1952-53) and former member of the staff of Gen. Lauris Norstad, then Supreme Allied Commander at NATO: ‘It is my opinion that the UFOs reported by competent observers are devices under intelligent control; that their speeds, maneuvers, and other technical evidence prove them superior to any aircraft or space devices now produced on earth; and that these UFOs are interplanetary devices systematically observing the earth, either manned or under remote control, or both’.”

Bryan was a proud Grandmaster of the Maryland Freemasonic lodge and involved in many of the dirty operations launched by Allen Dulles before and during John F Kennedy’s Administration.

Over the course of its 25-year existence the NICAP played a major role in shaping misinformation campaigns around ‘government disclosure of UFO technology’ adding to the mystique of this newly forming religion.

Disinformation 101: William Moore and Richard Doty

Nowhere were these techniques more clearly expressed than the case of UFO disinformation operatives William Moore and Richard Doty.

William Moore, was an author and UFO researcher who acted as head of special investigations for the Aerial Phenomenon Research Organization (APRO) and a man who put the Roswell Incident on the map after having lain dormant for nearly 33 years with his publication of the best-selling book ‘The Roswell Incident’ in 1980.

The real story of Roswell involved the crash of an experimental aircraft being tested out near the Walker Air Force base (which also housed the most advanced fleet of B-29 bombers on the continent) and was featured in three days of news headlines, but soon disappeared from public consciousness.

William Moore’s book featured anonymous testimonials and secret reports given to him by shadowy insiders which increased his fame among the UFO research community. These insiders provided information to Moore which purported to shed light on the flying saucer which crashed near atomic weapons testing facilities in New Mexico on July 8, 1947 killing the alien pilots. The sensational story exploded into the public’s imagination which had been stirred by a renewed interest in the alien mythology with the release of Steven Spielberg’s 1978 Close Encounters of the Third Kind and George Lucas’ Star Wars films.

As a sidenote, an advisor to Spielberg during the filming of the movie was Project Bluebook and NICAP advisor Joseph Allen Hynek.

One year before writing the Roswell Incident, Moore had already become famous for his first book ‘The Philadelphia Experiment’ published in 1979 which popularized the tale of a supposed experiment with a Navy ship which was made to disappear using alien technology in 1943. Moore’s co-author on each of these two books was named Charles Berlitz.

Berlitz was himself an agent of US Army Intelligence and made his foray into the world of creative writing with his first book “The Bermuda Triangle” in early 1979. This was the first book on the topic which was to play a role in the shaping of a new mental “space” which future social engineers would be able to craft new sacred stories of human deep history with ET-twists.

In September 1980, Bill Moore found himself working closely with another shadowy figure tied to military intelligence named Richard Doty- then an agent of Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). Their assignment involved using a well-meaning UFO researcher (founder and CEO of Thunder Scientific which worked directly with the Air Force and other departments) named Paul Bennewitz in order to influence the entire UFO community while taking the creation of the UFO myth to new heights. This work would occur at all costs… even if it meant destroying the mind of Bennewitz.

The Tragic Case of Paul Bennewitz

Paul Bennewitz had been an ingenious technological entrepreneur who lived and worked near the Kirtland Airforce Base near Albuquerque New Mexico. In 1966 he founded Thunder Scientific becoming a contractor to the Air Force where he provided a wide array of electronic monitoring equipment.