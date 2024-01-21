“ To exploit enemy superstitions, PSYOP personnel must be certain that:

a. The superstition or belief is real and powerful and b. They have the capability of manipulating it to achieve results favorable to the friendly forces.”

-Psyop Policy 36: the Use of Superstitions in Psychological Operations in Vietnam, May 10, 1967

Many people have found it more than a little strange that all of the major governmental, intelligence and space agencies stretching from the Congress, Pentagon, CIA, and NASA have begun to loudly discuss alien disclosure on a regular basis.

What had been relegated to the realm of fringe conspiracy theory, Hollywood films and backroom hotel convention halls for over seven decades has all of a sudden become mainstream news.

Over the past few months, news cycles are filled with stories of American F16 fighter jets shooting down Unidentified Flying Objects over Lake Huron, and Congressional hearings on alien disclosure are given more prominence by CNN, BBC and Fox News than the danger of World War 3 or the breakdown of our financial system.

Even in Mexico, congressmen are told of petrified 3 foot ancient aliens, looking suspiciously like Steven Spielberg’s ET having been now discovered in Peru.

Honest citizens yearning for truth in a world of lies would be forgiven for thinking that this coordinated messaging across trans-Atlantic media and government agencies was either designed to deflect our mind’s attention from other matters… or was part of a darker agenda.

Do you believe these claims or do you remain skeptical? How should you decide what to believe?

To begin to answer these questions, it will be useful to go back in time to the early days of WW2 a radio broadcast of a story written by Herbert George Wells.

War of the Worlds and a War on Your Mind

It was the evening of October 30, 1938 and a new World War had just begun across the Atlantic ocean when American citizens listening to CBS radio heard the voice of Orson Wells narrate the story of Martians attacking American cities leaving thousands dead. Using the format of a live radio news broadcast, this adaption of The War of the Worlds induced frightened Americans to panic and race into the streets of New York that evening believing that the end of the world was nigh.

The War of the Worlds broadcast was organized by CBS and a new organization called the Princeton Radio Research Project funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. The War of the Worlds was a story written four decades earlier and serves as one of the earliest examples of science fiction portraying a world overrun by an alien invasion from Mars and has been portrayed in numerous movies, books and television shows over the last century.

H.G. Wells was no mere science fiction writer, but a leading grand strategist of the London Fabian Society which had been created by self-professed elitists in 1884 as a platform to advance a new global secular religion of collectivism under the scientific management of global governance.

Wells was also an early propagandist with British Intelligence’s Propaganda Bureau during World War I and while he is most famous for his works of science fiction, his most important thoughts can be found in his many works of non-fiction. Especially his Open Conspiracy: Blueprint for a World Revolution (1928) and The New World Order (1940).

In his Open Conspiracy: Blueprint for a World Revolution (1928), Wells wrote of the new system of faith required to replace the obsolete age of Christianity which caused the minds of citizens to become too unruly and inclined to resist a new world order while also embracing their sense of nationalism, family and of course sense of God. Wells wrote:

“The old faiths have become unconvincing, unsubstantial and insincere, and though there are clear intimations of a new faith in the world, it still awaits embodiment in formulae and organizations that will bring it into effective reaction upon human affairs as a whole.”