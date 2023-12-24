In this week's episode of Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, I delivered an off-the-cuff update on my research into the gnostic mysteries, the Pagan mystery cults of the ancient world, Aleister Crowley, Albert Pike and Carl Jung. The works of Elaine Pagels, Richard Noll (on the Jung Cult), the Nag Hammadi Scriptures, 50 Shades of Grey Aliens, Plato and the architects of the Council of Nicea are discussed. This work is being done in preparation for a soon-to-be released sequel to my recently published essay ‘Sir Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon’.

Or watch on Youtube here, Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, and Director of The Rising Tide Foundation. He has authored Science Unshackled, three volumes of the Untold History of Canada book series and four volumes of the Clash of the Two Americas. He hosts Connecting the Dots on TNT Radio (Saturdays from 11-2 ET), Breaking History on Badlands Media (Wednesdays at noon ET), and The Great Game on Rogue News (Tuesdays at 2pm ET).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress