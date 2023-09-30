I am extremely happy to announce the unveiling of the first of a six part docu-series written/narrated by Cynthia Chung and produced by Jason Dahl tackling the myth of overpopulation.

Cynthia begins by asking ‘is it true that humanity’s aspirations for growth and increased standards of living MUST necessarily cause a destruction to nature? Is ‘green energy’ capable of supporting 8 billion people… or even 1 billion people at standards worthy of dignity or is a deeper fraud at play?

Over the coming months more episodes of this series will be coming online, so please consider watching, re-watching, and helping to spread these videos to your friends, family and beyond.

