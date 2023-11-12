Cynthia's 'A Modern Day Crusade for the Holy Land' features a chapter of her book ‘The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set’ and pieces together the dark history of the Crusades and the revival of a new fascist program that generated Nazism in the 20th century… and established the European Union.

For those who want to understand the modern-day Crusaders obsession with the re-installment of a Kingdom of Jerusalem, this is a must read…