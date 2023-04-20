In this week’s episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, V and I discuss the conflicting concepts of technology and government shaping the battle between two very different destinies for the species. We also conduct a deep dive into the geopolitics of energy policy, the importance of nuclear power, the fact of eco-terrorists both below and above ground, Japanese nationalist resistance to empire, Germany’s foolish drive to shut down their nuclear sector, and the new design for a world system being brought online by Eurasia with a look to a healthier energy, space and water policy orientation.

A deeper look at climate science, earth science, fusion tech, recycling and more is evaluated as well.

Click on the links below to watch the full program on Rumble, Soundcloud and Bitchute:

Or watch on Bitchute here , and Soundcloud here:

Subscribe to Rogue News here

Follow my work on T.me/CanadianPatriotPress