On Monday June 17, an extremely important event is happening in Alberta featuring a heavy hitting array of experts and medical professionals who have taken a stand against the turn towards medical dictatorship which our society has been subject to over the past few years.

The event in question is titled ‘An Injection of Truth’ (official website here) and although its nominal aim is to create a ban on the injection of children with experimental mRNA jabs, the content will tackle a much broader subject of the politicization of science, freedom and sovereignty as well.

This week, I spoke with conference organizer Mike Holmes about this event and the broader fight within Alberta. Please check out the 20 min program below, share, and if possible, arrange watch parties with networks in which you are active.

Additionally, the event organizers worked closely with film maker Jason Dahl to produce a brilliant 12 min film to accompany the conference which can be viewed freely below:

So if that doesn’t rev your engine, I don’t know what will. Get in touch with the conference organizers on the website (aninjectionoftruth.ca), get your tickets, set up watch parties, start organizing similar events, and get active.