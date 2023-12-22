In this discussion on Rounding the Earth, Mathew Crawford and Matt Ehret discuss the contours shaping world history from a top down systems approach reviewing today’s structure of power, synthetic cults and occultism as the product of a historical evolution from the ancient mystery cults of Rome, Babylon, Greece, Egypt and Persia, through the gnostic Christian movement, and its various incarnations through the centuries (leading from Mithraic, Gaia/Cybele cults, through Benedictine orders, Templars, Franciscans, Dominicans, Jesuits, and onward to the modern age of Theosophical sects (and sub-sects) interfacing with such imperial organizations like the Milner Round Table and Fabian Societies).

The Rosicrucian underpinnings of Alien disclosure guru J. Allan Hynek, Hynek’s Invisible College, Hal Puthoff and Jacques Vallee is discussed.

Evidence of various misinformation agents infused within the so-called “truth movement” is also explored at some length.

