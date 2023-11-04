Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
In this episode of Breaking History, Sean and I break down the world situation with a look to British intelligence's role in shaping the rapture cults in the USA, venetian intelligence's creation of Anglicanism and even Jesuit operations as well as the convergence of Jesuit-Anglicanism into a unified front moving above the scenes of general chaos which are being inflamed to prevent the birth of a just world order.
Breaking History Ep. 17: The Anglo Roots of the Zionist Holy War
Good work Matthew. Here's my latest: https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/11/where-the-money-flows/
Richard Cook