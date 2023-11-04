In this episode of Breaking History, Sean and I break down the world situation with a look to British intelligence's role in shaping the rapture cults in the USA, venetian intelligence's creation of Anglicanism and even Jesuit operations as well as the convergence of Jesuit-Anglicanism into a unified front moving above the scenes of general chaos which are being inflamed to prevent the birth of a just world order.

Or watch on Youtube here , Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

To donate to our new documentaries, click here:

https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress