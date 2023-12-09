In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I break down the ill spent life of Henry Kissinger, agent of empire, devotee to a cult of stasis and high priest of the New World Order, from his role as young sociopathic protege of Rhodes Scholar William Yandall Elliot, to CIA agent, to CFR leader, Bilderberger, Rockefeller tool and controller of the Davos Group and Trilateral Commission.

