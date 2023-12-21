In this week's episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack the extremely bold claims made by Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the Nazis were brought to power by Anglo-American financial elites and were incorporated into NATO, and the Post-WW2 Rules Based Order.
What created the Bank of International Settlements, how did the same financiers that orchestrated the destruction of Czarist Russia also establish the Federal Reserve and guide the emergence of fascism before DURING and after WW2? How did the Rockefeller Foundation finance eugenics laws across the USA and Canada which inspired the Nazis? And how does the occult play into all of this?
We also explore the Nazi roots in Finland (and Sweden's) closets, and the real reasons for the Molotov-Ribentrop Pact of 1939.
Supplementary reading:
OPERATION PAPERCLIP: The CIA after WW2, helped sneak thousands of Nazi scientists and technicians into the USA to exploit their expertise in the service of USA Deep State imperial ambitions which explains why this country is so fascist to this day.
A fascinating read. As for Nazism in Sweden and Finland , when Norway was invaded by German army
neutral Sweden let troops use the railway providing curtains were drawn (blinded)
Finland worked closely with the nazi army, the excuse was to fight the Russian