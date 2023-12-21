In this week's episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack the extremely bold claims made by Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the Nazis were brought to power by Anglo-American financial elites and were incorporated into NATO, and the Post-WW2 Rules Based Order.

What created the Bank of International Settlements, how did the same financiers that orchestrated the destruction of Czarist Russia also establish the Federal Reserve and guide the emergence of fascism before DURING and after WW2? How did the Rockefeller Foundation finance eugenics laws across the USA and Canada which inspired the Nazis? And how does the occult play into all of this?

We also explore the Nazi roots in Finland (and Sweden's) closets, and the real reasons for the Molotov-Ribentrop Pact of 1939.

Watch Breaking History LIVE every Wednesday at noon (eastern time) on Badlands Media here

Or watch on Youtube here , Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Supplementary reading:

Why Is It So Hard to Finnish Nazism? NATO’s Growing Suicide Pact Threatens to Light the World on Fire

For Victory Day: It’s Time to Think About Finally Winning WWII

Why the Anglo-American Special Relationship Must End

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress