Some major uncomfortable truths about the FBI, and the true origins of terrorism both foreign and domestic over the past 180 years were unpacked in this week's episode of Breaking History.

Everything from Albert Pike’s KKK (which emerged out of the Knights of the Golden Circle) to Abolitionist terrorists, to anarchist assassins that murdered President McKinley to the growth of America’s secret police force is discussed with a focus on the masonic-linked intelligence apparatus that guided all sides of these controlled oppositions.

We additionally ask; is the current Civil War plan in the USA being driven by the hidden hand of the British Empire (like America’s previous civil war was?) If so, do the 10 former FBI agents whose letter warning of terror threats incoming through the Mexican border which justified the current showdown between red states and the federal government, hold any claim to patriotism OR is the smell of foreign manipulation reeking here again?

