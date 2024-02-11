In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I were joined by geopolitical analyst Brady Fuchs (aka; War Hamster) to discuss the 180 years of imperialism which has destroyed aspirations of Latin American nations to achieve true sovereignty with a focus on the strange entity known as United Fruit.

That’s right, as this show will hopefully demonstrate, immigrants aren’t trying to get into America because the USA is just that awesome, or because the Chicoms hate American freedom, but principally because several centuries of imperialism, economic warfare and Anglo-American run fascists have made so much of Latin America poor (and yes the obvious hands of the Soros agenda to subvert the nation state using immigration is a part of this ongoing London-directed operation).

This presentation nicely complements an incredibly explosive essay written exclusively for the Canadian Patriot Review by my good friend Andrew Laverdiere which can be accessed here.

