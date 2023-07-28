This episode of Breaking History on Badlands Media begins with a study of JFK’s anti-imperial vision of Africa and his coordination with Pan African leaders who wished to create an industrial and scientific revolution.
Sean and I discuss how this policy was tied directly to JFK’s space program and his 1963 offer to the Russians to create a joint US-Russian space program to break humanity free of the imperial system of ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’ and the Cold War.
We then review JFK’s nuclear energy program that was also tied to nuclear rockets and the closing of the nuclear fuel cycle- programs that were destroyed by the Malthusian takeover of the USA under the leadership of the Trilateral Commission.
This historic backdrop will give us a greater ability to appreciate the dynamics active today regarding the fight over the African continent’s future with a JFK paradigm today represented by leaders of Eurasia, the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg and the upcoming BRICS+ Summit in South Africa can also be better appreciated.
British directed deep state operations in South Africa that are interfacing with Victoria Nuland (now assistant Secretary of State) who is landing in South Africa this week will also be discussed.We end the program with a brief discussion about UFOs which will be unpacked in much greater detail in next week’s episode
Good discussion about Africa, until you get to the topic of energy. You, as well as 99% of the people on Earth are “trained” to think about energy all wrong. Energy, electricity, is free and abundant. The greatest flaw to date about energy comes from the cartels who shape the discussion; the energy profiteers and their engineers who will always insist “noting is for free, especially energy.” And they are all full of shit money-junkies for saying so. They know the truth I’m about to insist upon. We must stop letting the corrupt engineers trap our minds in the “energy source” box. It’s the absolute WRONG approach to solving the bogus energy crisis. Keep repeating after me: “There is NO scarcity of electricity, and it’s totally free,” if we build for it. The secret for energy independence for each city and country on Earth is all about “how you build the superconducting DC infrastructure” to suck up and transfer an abundance of energy of multiple forms from multiple energy collector-transformers from an infinite number of methods developed over time, most already understood, and all of them clean, like electrostatic, wind, hydro and sunlight. But that’s just scratching the surface. Here on Earth, we do NOT nor have we ever needed oil, coal, helium 3 from the moon (not even if we were already on the moon), fission, fusion or any nuclear methods from someone who will sell us kilowatts. So long as we are trapped into believing it’s first all about the source, or the fraud that there’s an energy shortage, or that it must be manufactured and sold to people for profit, humanity is dead.