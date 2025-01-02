Donald Trump has put out repeated messaging that America’s borders should grow far beyond the current 50 states to include Canada, Greenland and territories stretching as far south as the Darian Gap.

Is this a good thing or is it another phase of iniquitous imperialism?

In this first episode of Breaking History of 2025, I decided to review the history of US-Canada relations over 250 years, and the earlier expansionism of the Roman Empire.

When was expansionism in harmony with the principle of Natural Law and when was it an imperial perversion?

Is this current program a possible revival of the better US traditions of Manifest Destiny that saw the USA acquire territory from France in 1804 and Russia in 1867, or is simply a new MAGA-brand version of NAFTA 2.0 and the Technate of the Americas advanced by Elon Musk’s grandfather 85 years ago?

Click below to watch the full presentation:

