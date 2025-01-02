Donald Trump has put out repeated messaging that America’s borders should grow far beyond the current 50 states to include Canada, Greenland and territories stretching as far south as the Darian Gap.
Is this a good thing or is it another phase of iniquitous imperialism?
In this first episode of Breaking History of 2025, I decided to review the history of US-Canada relations over 250 years, and the earlier expansionism of the Roman Empire.
When was expansionism in harmony with the principle of Natural Law and when was it an imperial perversion?
Is this current program a possible revival of the better US traditions of Manifest Destiny that saw the USA acquire territory from France in 1804 and Russia in 1867, or is simply a new MAGA-brand version of NAFTA 2.0 and the Technate of the Americas advanced by Elon Musk’s grandfather 85 years ago?
Click below to watch the full presentation:
This episode reminded me of my research into the history of Colombia, having travelled throughout it and discovering more in her museums I'd explore while there. For about two decades it was known as the "United States of Colombia," established - coincidentally? - after the Colombian Civil War at the same time as the US Civil War:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_of_Colombia
And modelled after the United States of America in governing structure, a bill of rights and a market-based economy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitutional_history_of_Colombia#The_constitution_of_1863:_United_States_of_Colombia
And Pres. Ulysses S Grant even submitted a treaty for USA Senate approval to authorize the building of the Panama Canal...in 1870:
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/message-the-senate-transmitting-treaty-between-the-united-states-and-the-united-states
This, of course, coinciding with negotiations and relations with Russia over trade routes, rail between the Asian and American continents via Alaska, Canada.
Interesting to note the timing and people involved in what you describe focused on Canada, but also with the recognition of the establishment of Republics in South America. And the short-lived experiment in perhaps the most United States of America-like system in the oldest European settled portion of South America, now known as Colombia, beginning in Santa Marta. One of the Colombian cities I enjoyed discovering and visiting museums in during my travels there.