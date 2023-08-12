In this week's episode of Breaking History on Badlands Media, Sean and I break down the imperial science of geopolitics, and how choke points are used to control both world systems in the material domain as well as intellectual systems. Good vs Evil varieties of “systems analysis” are explored with a focus on British vs American systems of political economy and the manifestations of either system throughout the ages.
Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:
To watch my Canadian Patriot Press documentaries, click here
To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here
To purchase other books (Clash of the Two Americas 1-4, The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set, or Untold History of Canada 1-4) click here
Top
New
Community
No posts
You are very interesting and insightful.
I particularly like the videos between you and Sean. Always good topics and professionally done. Hope to see many more videos of you two in the future. Cheers!