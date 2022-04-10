Breaking out of the Limits to Growth (Tom Luongo & Matt Ehret on Guns Gold and Goats)
In this discussion on Tom Luongo's 'Guns Gold and Goats Podcast', the topics of open vs closed systems of human organization are contrasted and the figure of the British Empire's leading misanthropic priest of death Thomas Malthus is debunked from a variety of angles (social, political, moral, economic and cultural.)
A major part of this discussion vectors around cultural warfare, cinema, poetry, music and art which have the effect of either uplifting and edifying the soul or degenerating society into complacent slaves.
Or watch on Rumble here
Listen on Soundcloud here
Follow Tom's channel here: https://play.anghami.com/podcast/1018317403
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
