In this discussion on Tom Luongo's 'Guns Gold and Goats Podcast', the topics of open vs closed systems of human organization are contrasted and the figure of the British Empire's leading misanthropic priest of death Thomas Malthus is debunked from a variety of angles (social, political, moral, economic and cultural.)

A major part of this discussion vectors around cultural warfare, cinema, poetry, music and art which have the effect of either uplifting and edifying the soul or degenerating society into complacent slaves.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

