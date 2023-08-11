This week, I had the pleasure of joining Working Brother to discuss a wide range of topics from Pan-Africanism, the good, bad and ugly within the BRICS dynamic, the fallacy of both Black pilled “everything is controlled” analysts who debate white pilled “everything is great” analysts and what a healthy moral pragmatism looks like.

Due to several internet disruptions which occured during the show, it has been broken up into three segments which can be watched below:

Part 1 (40 min)

Part 2 (23 min)

Part 3 (28 min)

