BRICS-Anon, Socialist Feudalism, Controlled Oppositions and More
This week, I had the pleasure of joining Working Brother to discuss a wide range of topics from Pan-Africanism, the good, bad and ugly within the BRICS dynamic, the fallacy of both Black pilled “everything is controlled” analysts who debate white pilled “everything is great” analysts and what a healthy moral pragmatism looks like.
Due to several internet disruptions which occured during the show, it has been broken up into three segments which can be watched below: