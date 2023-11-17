In this ICIC presentation delivered on September 29, I was invited by Reiner Fuëllmich and his colleague Dagmar to discuss why the BRICS alliance is not controlled opposition, the role of the Thurn und Taxis family operations in current psychological warfare (targetting the psychological profile of conservatives in the Trans Atlantic zone) and the difference between dark age vs renaissance cultural dynamics. We spent some time dealing with the politics of art, how the CIA influenced modern art, and much more.

Or watch on Bitchute here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress