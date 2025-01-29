On this episode of Think BRICS, I was asked to pick apart some of the dominant narratives that paint the BRICS+ nations as gatekeepers for the New World Order as outlined in my recent essay ‘BRICS vs WEF: The Clash of Two Green Paradigms’.

This deep dive explores the struggle between a multipolar world (BRICS) and a unipolar world (WEF), focusing on energy policies, nuclear energy vs. renewable energy, and competing visions of sustainable development. Ehret dissects Western oligarchies, Russia-China relations, and the WEF’s depopulation agenda rooted in Malthusianism and eugenics.

Discover how BRICS challenges climate agreements (COP conferences) and global governance through economic strategies, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the BRICS Development Bank.

Learn about fourth-generation nuclear reactors (thorium molten salt, pebble bed), Fusion development, China’s desert greening, and historical context from Franklin Roosevelt to Bretton Woods.

The video critiques deindustrialization, derivatives crisis, and IMF/World Bank influence while advocating sovereignty, open vs. closed systems, and anti-globalism.

