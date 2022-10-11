Canadian Patriot Podcast with John Helmer: The Historic Forces Behind NATO's War on Russia
In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I talk to journalist John Helmer (www.johnhelmer.net) on the topic of the long wave of history now crashing into the beaches of the present age in the form of a geopolitical tsunami.
Not only do we unpack the current events of the Anglo-American proxy war with Russia that began long before the official special military intervention was launched in February 2022, but we also discuss the role of geopolitical operative Chrystia Freeland her Nazi roots, and the broader structures of power shaping the Ukraine-Russian conflict.
Much of John Helmer's origin story is also discussed at length from his time working in the administration of Australia's Gough Whitlam, to Jimmy Carter's administration to the Prime Minister of Greece Andreas Papandreou and Sri Lankan Prime Minister J.R. Jayewardene in the 1980s. From his work in the legal sector across various nations of the world, Helmer describes how he found himself in the world of Russian journalism going on to become the world's longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia starting in 1989 with his own independent Moscow bureau, and the various enemies he made along the way.
Click on the links below to watch the full interview on Rumble, Bitchute or SoundCloud:
Very good interview so far, thank you.
[Edit] Major disagreements later-on. This isn't a continuation of 'the west vs Russia'. The financial 'elites' supported the Bolsheviks, as per their declared plan to make Russia a "region for social experiments" in the 1880s.
The NATO expansion was endemic to that organization's inherent interests in self-preservation.
The script was flipped after Putin kicked out the 'elites'. What followed is another one of their vendettas.
Btw, look how much the JUSA fueled the bolshevik menace 41-45 https://0x0.st/otR4.jpg