In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I had the pleasure to chat with former MP Randy Hillier about the recent Federal Court ruling of Jan 26 which proclaimed the Trudeau-Freeland Emergencies Act (justifying the violent shutdown of protestors and freezing of bank accounts) to be unconstitutional. Randy describes how this important ruling happened, and elaborates upon its implications for Canadians and discusses the need for a serious COVID crimes inquiry for Canada following the model set by Slovakia.

