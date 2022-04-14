Is the Shanghai Lockdown what it seems? Are the leaders of China truly acting on the presumption that this is a case of coronavirus, or are the Chinese acting in the knowledge that a ethnically targetted pathogen attack is immanent?

It should be clear that the race for the new system is on, and time is running out to instate the foundation of a new operating system amidst the complete disintegration of the neoliberal time bomb economic bubble economy.

If there is evidence that a vast Anglo-American managed biowarfare complex 1) exists [it does], 2) has been used [it has], 3) is driven by ethnic vectoring of pathogens [yep], and 4) that the Chinese are aware and reacting to these facts, then the entire “Shanghai lockdown” fiasco must be analyzed from a completely different light than the current one which has been inducing alternative media commentators and readers to assume that the hands of Klaus Schwab are at play behind the CCP (or the inverse as some would like to imagine).

In this discussion with TNT radio host Jesse Zurawell, Matt Ehret systematically addresses these important matters

Supplementary reading:

The Project for a New American Century and the Age of Bioweapons: 20 Years of Psychological Terror

Putting the Shanghai Lockdown into Context: China Sees this as a Bioweapon

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

