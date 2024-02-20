In this week's episode of Connecting the Dots on TNT, geopolitical analyst George Szamuely (co-host of The Gaggle) breaks down the dynamics behind the killing of Navalny and much more
Or watch on Bitchute here or Youtube here
Watch Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret live every Saturday from 11am-2pm ET on https://tntradio.live/
Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Top
New
Community
No posts
Clearing the Air on the Navalny Murder with George Szamuely
"Clearing the Air on the Navalny Murder"
Murder? Really? WTF?