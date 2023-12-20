This Saturday’s Connecting the Dots is now available in video and audio on the TNT Website and can be watched/heard here.

Be sure to catch the live program every week on TNTradio.live and spread the word!

Click on the links below to listen to some insightful conversations with geopolitical maestro Joaquin Flores, American System historian Nancy Spannaus and Frequency Medicine pioneer Jan Wellmann.

Connecting the Dots 1: Ukraine update and Mexican invasion Threat (Joaquin Flores)

Joaquin Flores is a geopolitical analyst, journalist, and social analyst educated at California State University Los Angeles. In his work, Joaquin has focussed on a range of related subjects surrounding counterinsurgency, colour revolutions, and political warfare including information operations. He has come under ongoing and repeated official scrutiny from the US State Department and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence surrounding 'Russiagate', the conflict in Ukraine, and COVID policy. Follow Joaquin on Telegram at T.me/NewResistance

Connecting the Dots 2: Why Everything You Think About Alexander Hamilton is a Lie (Nancy Spannaus)

Nancy Spannaus is President of American System Now. She’s a graduate of Bryn Mawr College and Columbia University, getting her B.A. in philosophy at the former in 1965, and a Masters degree at the latter. She’s author of “Hamilton Versus Wall Street: The Core Principles of the American System of Economics” and “Defeating Slavery: Hamilton’s American System Showed the Way”.

Connecting the Dots 3: Frequency Medicine and the Coming Revolution in Health Science (Jan Wellmann)

Jan Wellmann is a startup engineer with over three decades of entrepreneurial experience in hi-tech, advertising, film production and health and wellness e-commerce. He's CEO and co-founder of frequency medicine pioneer FrequenCell Inc. (X: @janwe)

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress