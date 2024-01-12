Last week’s edition of Connecting the Dots on TNT Radio featured some technical difficulties resulting in me filling an hour of time with a rant, as well as insight-filled chats with Mathew Crawford and Ray McGovern. Cynthia Chung was kind enough to donate her third hour to Ray, but don’t fret as she will come onto the show in 2 weeks to talk about her Escaping Calypso’s Island film series.

Tomorrow's show will feature historian Anton Chaitkin, journalist Vanessa Beeley and Space Commune editor Alex Dimitrios.

Connecting the Dots: 1st hour with a long rant about the roots of Christian Zionism

Connecting the Dots: 2nd Hour: Mathew Crawford maps out Misinformation operations and Mind Wars

Mathew Crawford is an applied statistician, financial quant/trader, and educator by profession. He is the founder of the MetaPrep Education Group, LLC that runs Rounding the Earth. He is the founder of Operation Uplift and the Campfire Wiki project. You can find Mathew Crawford’s work at: https://roundingtheearth.com/



Connecting the Dots: 3rd hour with Ray McGovern

Raymond McGovern is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer turned political activist. Ray was a CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990, and in the 1980s chaired National Intelligence Estimates and prepared the President's Daily Brief. He received the Intelligence Commendation Medal at his retirement, returning it in 2006 to protest the CIA's involvement in torture. Ray's post-retirement work includes commenting for Russian Government-funded RT and Sputnik News, among other outlets, on intelligence and foreign policy issues. In 2003 he co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Ray leads the “Speaking Truth to Power” section of Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. A former co-director of the Servant Leadership School (1998-2004), he has been teaching there for more than 20 years. His current course is: “On the Morality of Whistleblowing.”You can find Ray’s work at: raymcgovern.com

