Coronavirus Investigative Committee with Matt Ehret Sept 9/22- Royals and Banker Coups
In this week’s edition of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee, I was invited to showcase the content of the new CP documentary "Why Assume there will be a 2024 Election" where the history of the 1930s-1940s clash of systems was explored with a focus on General Smedley Butler's brave whistle-blowing, Ferdinand Pecora's war on Wall Street and the rise of a eugenics-laced religion of fascism rising the USA, Canada and Europe.
The important matter fascism’s ugly return in our present day with a focus on Biden’s jarring speech in Independence Hall and the anti-human character of the new British Empire under the helm of King Charles were also key topics addressed in this presentation.
Or watch on BitChute here
Follow the Coronavirus Investigative Committee here
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Western kakistocracy has been killing the world for 3,000 years.
Wow. I can’t believe how much I didn’t know.
Valuable testimony Matt.