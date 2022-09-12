In this week’s edition of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee, I was invited to showcase the content of the new CP documentary "Why Assume there will be a 2024 Election" where the history of the 1930s-1940s clash of systems was explored with a focus on General Smedley Butler's brave whistle-blowing, Ferdinand Pecora's war on Wall Street and the rise of a eugenics-laced religion of fascism rising the USA, Canada and Europe.

The important matter fascism’s ugly return in our present day with a focus on Biden’s jarring speech in Independence Hall and the anti-human character of the new British Empire under the helm of King Charles were also key topics addressed in this presentation.

