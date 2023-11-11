In this episode of the Mel K Show, I continue my lecture series on 'The Dynamics of the Holy Land' with a deep dive into Khazaria.

Is it the evil Mordor of all things evil as so many believe or was it possibly a positive force in world history? What really is the “Khazarian mafia” which has been promoted across alternative media networks for over 25 years?

What is the relevance of Zelensky’s ‘Charlemagne Prize’ earlier this year and how does the revival of the Tang Dynasty’s Silk Road with today’s BRI affect our understanding of the incredible collaboration among faiths during the 7-9th centuries and how were the Crusades initiated a thousand years ago and again today?

Click below to watch part 3 (on Khazaria):

