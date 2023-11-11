Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 12,000 subscribers
Continue reading
In this episode of the Mel K Show, I continue my lecture series on 'The Dynamics of the Holy Land' with a deep dive into Khazaria.
Is it the evil Mordor of all things evil as so many believe or was it possibly a positive force in world history? What really is the “Khazarian mafia” which has been promoted across alternative media networks for over 25 years?
What is the relevance of Zelensky’s ‘Charlemagne Prize’ earlier this year and how does the revival of the Tang Dynasty’s Silk Road with today’s BRI affect our understanding of the incredible collaboration among faiths during the 7-9th centuries and how were the Crusades initiated a thousand years ago and again today?
Correcting the Record on Khazaria (with Mel K)
I would like to hear your review of Douglas Reed's Controversy of Zion.