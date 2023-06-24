In this discussion with Dr. Rik Wadge and Dr. Dinah Dye featured on ‘Foundations in Torah’, I was invited to discuss the methods used by evil doers throughout the ages to induce a target people to enslave and destroy themselves.

In this setting, we draw parallels to lessons of the old and new testaments while evaluating the principles of Christianity that unleashed a paradigm of natural law that the Roman Empire couldn't smother.

A new appraisal of the concept of "imago viva dei" (mankind made in the living image of the Creator) as it expressed itself in the American revolution is also explored.