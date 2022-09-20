Falun Gong Cult psy ops, Uyghur genocide Myths, Cult Creation, Mind Wars and More
This week, I was asked by Grace Agazara and Roy Coughland (hosts of Freedom International's weekly program) to shed light on the Anglo-American intelligence operations hard at work shaping a new boogey man with China playing the role of global supervillain #1 out to destroy western civilization.
Within the first few minutes of this conversation, I realized that my 40 slide power point presentation and formal lecture would not be appropriate for the sort of conversation that needed to occur.
So before shedding light on the CIA lies behind "Chinese run genocide campaigns against Muslims", or the origins of the CIA connected Asian scientology cult called "Falun Gong", or the fallacious claims of Chinese organ harvesting, or the how the Club of Rome and Kissinger organized the adoption of disastrous one child policy in 1979, the conversation first covered topics ranging from secret societies, intelligence operations, mind wars, methods of cult creation from ancient times to present, an analysis of constructive vs reductionist approaches to geometry, the Golden Section and more.
I would encourage everyone to watch the full program, but if you really want to only get my thoughts on China, then skip to the last 30 minutes.
Your assertion that George Bush would've been on the ground in Tienanmen Square fomenting a Color Revolution opens up your entire commentary to question. There's a lot more information available that is sufficiently compelling and credible enough to debunk your assertion. And in doing so call to question the entire China narrative presented in your remarks. I'm interested in your explanation that would help me reconcile your remarks with this historical context.
How George H.W. Bush became Beijing’s ‘old friend’ in the White House
CNN, December 1, 2018
https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/01/asia/george-h-w-bush-china-intl/index.html
"“There’s no doubt Beijing sees him as the best friend China has ever had in the White House"
The U.S.-China Relations Legacy of President George H. W. Bush
George H W Bush Foundation for US - China Relations
https://bushchinafoundation.org/u-s-china-relations-legacy/
