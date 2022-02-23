In this interview recorded on February 15 (before the violent crackdown began in Ottawa), podcast host and activist Mel K asked me to break down events unfolding in Canada, analyze the difference between American vs Anglo Canadian systems of government, shed light on the oligarchical controls of the internationally extended deep state, debunk the fraud of the “Chinese boogey man hoax” and discuss the importance of the Multipolar Alliance and why America's Fifth Column problems go back to 1776.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .