We are told that we are living through the emerging “Fourth Industrial Revolution”.
In this transitionary period, we have been told by borg-like technocrats that humans will merge with the machines engineered by social engineers, and that we as biological machines, will be part of a new "organism" mixed of metal, plastic, silicon and flesh.
This new species of “transhuman” will be liberated from all outdated ideas of Soul, morality, freedom, free will or any relationship with the Divine.
We are assured by priests of this new technotronic age that everything is determined for us by DNA, all is pre-programmed in the Great Book of Random Evolution (written by nobody) and the result is inevitable, unavoidable and absolutely inescapable.
This perspective justifies top down intervention and control, by an oligarchic elite Enlightened by Modern Reason (which gained cultural preponderance in the Enlightenment Hubris, also giving rise to the modern utopia of liberal democracies). The Enlightenment Hubris that flowed into the technocratic illusion that we are told is the only solution for the organization of society, the world, the planet, and our biological and cybernetic progression.
In this 4th and final revolution, all of history will finally come to an end, as Francis Fukuyama prophesied, and the algorithms self-programmed by Artificial Intelligence (fused with our human/animal biology) will create the sustainable world that will serve as a counter-balance to the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, and allow this form of Miscegenated "Life" to "live" in balance and "sustainability" on the planet and Universe until the (inevitable) entropic collapse of the same.
In my latest interview with Contra Corrente’s Gonçalo Alves da Cunha and João P Silva, we dig into all of these topics and more.
I have sometimes disagreed with Matt, but I think his analysis of the low level eco-terrorists carrying out a program they don't fully understand directed by the Ubermenschen is spot on and correlates with the thesis about conspiracy and stupidity. The Covid scam was advanced by many individuals with differing motivation.
I would add that, even if the Ubermenschen are correct about a closed universe and the inevitable destruction of humanity through entropy, it is absurd to hasten mankind's destruction through trans-human genocide, and an evil usurpation of the individual right to have input into his own fate. The suspicion that life is meaningless is not an excuse for suicide, but for renewed determination to find meaning.
Yes, humankind has been largely ignorant in the past, but the more communication and debate there is, the more truly democratic communication becomes, as with Gutenberg and now the internet, the more informed will become the masses. Removable type eventually flowered into the Enlightenment and the values expressed in the Declaration and Constitution. It's of primary importance to protect our freedom of thought and speech, which the Ubermenschen are currently attempting to extinguish in order to maintain their control. We must fight to keep the internet open, to encourage the awakening of the demos, rather than its wokeness.
Gonçalo Alves da Cunhaposits a moral (spiritual) decay. He is right, and the antidote is protecting the open internet and the First Amendment.
Yes, Matt, please keep repeating and going over and over the information you covered in this video, and with other’s, too, every damn week. It’s important the masses get it through their indoctrinated-heads the truth; the lies of overpopulation, war, scarcity and the fear of science & technology—all due to those who keep abusing science trapping every generation to scarcity, conflicts and war. “They” have done a fine job over the millennia brainwashing every generation to believe the nonsense life and the liberties of free, self-determined people have been the cause of starvation, poverty and war. Without your help, I do not stand a chance of realizing my own dreams for building better student-run universities with open, well funded labs that will allow for the safe evolution of technology that will then allow humanity to build, rebuild, and recycle the infrastructure (communication, energy, transportation, water, recycling, currency) that will forever end scarcity causing every generation to believe in the horrifically-wasteful, ongoing wars, torturous prisons and disease. I’ve no delusions. I understand it will take ongoing, hard work cheaper than compulsory conflicts and war, and that we will need humane mental institutions for the criminally-insane money-junkies at the top of their very sick pyramids of controls.✌️❤️🗽