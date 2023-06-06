PPC candidate, author and podcast host Tish Conlin and I discuss a wide array of geopolitical, and historical realities with a broad discussion on the metaphysics of economics, Maurice Strong’s perversion of Canada’s foreign policy, oligarchist war on industrial civilization, nuclear power and the roots of Agenda 21.
Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:
Matthew, have you noticed the philosopher / neurobiologist/ psychiatrist Dr Iain McGilchrist? I find his concept brilliant and your ideas and his ideas are what keeps me sane and above all helps me assert our dignity in confrontation with the would be global micromanagers. Based on McGilchrist's fascinating concept of left and right brain, I would see these people as the ancillary emissaries gone rogue and insurgent against us right brain generalists. This is of course not what McGilchrist says but I noticed for instance Lyndon LaRouche's book about "The Science of Christian Economy" after you had refflrrred to LaRouche whom I had not been aware of before; and to me, like LaRouche, McGilchrist and you too seem to be the only representatives at the moment of a dignified attitude for members of Western enlightened yet Christian civilization. We really have to raise the standard more aggressively so that it becomes clear how faulty and flawed, and desolate those Schwab and Harari are. And we need that turn around soon, before October November. Taking back our well-founded self esteem, returning to well founded arrogance even from our side, will make it embarrassing instead of desirable for members of parliaments etc to be seen endorsing and being associated with left brain dominated, right brain deficient, uncultivated billionaire projects. So far we have been demeaned by tools like insults of racism etc. It is time to simply assert any race person's mental superiority to those deficient specimens of the human race who are not deficient due to any race, but due to their predatory personality disordered psychological makeup. Likewise we are not basing our assertion of superiority on any racist or racial argument, but simply on our superior grasp and processing of reality which let's be honest, in the mentioned and their woke armies is seriously impaired. We have to stop beingg tactful.or we will be ruled by the inmates starting November (end of 18-month deadline for opting out of the amendments to the WHO Int'l Healthy regulations. Those where human dignity I'd cancelled by deficient leftbrainers who do not understand nor live in the concept of humanness or dignity.