PPC candidate, author and podcast host Tish Conlin and I discuss a wide array of geopolitical, and historical realities with a broad discussion on the metaphysics of economics, Maurice Strong’s perversion of Canada’s foreign policy, oligarchist war on industrial civilization, nuclear power and the roots of Agenda 21.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

To Readers: If you like this content and want to see more, consider upgrading to a paid subscriber mode (which gets you free PDF books, and invites to all live events which I organize), pick up some books here, or become a Canadian Patriot Press donor here.